SA’s longstanding criminal justice failures and toxic populist rhetoric fueling xenophobia

South Africa-(MaraviPost)- A leading international human rights watchdog alarmed with escalating and spiraling xenophobic tension in South Africa, says this is being fueled, in part, by “longstanding police and criminal justice failures, including a failure to address toxic populist rhetoric that blames and scapegoats refugees and migrants for crime, unemployment and other social problems.” Amnesty International makes these observations in a Press release made available to the Maravi Post.

According to the organization’s Regional Director for Southern Africa,

Deprose Muchena, he laments that law enforcement officials in South Africa “have largely failed to address the outbreak of xenophobic crimes that has been seen in the country since at least 2008 and bring those responsible to justice. Failure to act upon this sends a worrisome message that such acts are tolerated by the authorities.”

Muchena says while there is respect for freedom of expression with “frustrations on socio-economic problems, the authorities have a duty to ensure effective strategies are in place to protect refugees, migrants and asylum seekers in South Africa against xenophobic attacks,” but that the recent violent outbreaks against refugees and other immigrants cannot be allowed to continue, saying “the authorities must take immediate action to protect those most at risk of being outed and facing attacks because of their nationality.”

The regional Amnesty official said the SA “authorities must ensure adequate protection for all refugees and migrants living in South Africa, amid the current protests in Pretoria and the escalating xenophobic tension and attacks in different parts of Gauteng Province.”

As the situation remains tense, with confrontations and violence occurring between the groups, an Amnesty International team is reportedly on the ground monitoring developments. There are currently two protests that are underway in different parts of Pretoria, Atteridgeville and Mamelodi. Protesters are reeling against high inequality, poverty, and unemployment. However, another march is also taking place in the same area against xenophobia, the Press Release cites.

“The situation in Pretoria is precariously balanced and could easily escalate into serious violence. To avoid a bloody and wholly unnecessary conclusion to this standoff, the authorities must take all measures necessary to ensure that violence does not escalate and to facilitate the assembly of those who are demonstrating peacefully,” said Muchena.

Malawians on social media report that they are being advised to stay indoors and avoid leaving their homes in the affected areas.