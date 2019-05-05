Written by Yamikani Yapuwa

Blantyre, May 03, 2019:People living at Chikuse camp for Internal Displaced People in Chikwawa were all smiles on Wednesday when a South African Prophet, Samuel Radebe of the Revelation Church of God donated various items to the camp.

Presenting the donation, Prophet Radebe said he believed in the spirit of Africanism and humanity hence making the donation of K20 million worth of items which has been solicited from Christians of the church in South Africa to go towards helping the affected families.

“I came here because of the spirit of Africanism. An injury to one African, is an injury to all Africans.

“Apart from that, it is the spirit of humanity that has made me to be here. It does not matter the race but whatever problems that one has, you would want to help,” said Radebe.

He said that the church has a critical role to play in community like providing solutions to the common problems the community is facing.

“The church must be visible. The church cannot just be a place of a few individuals locked up in a room praying but rather also bring solutions to issues affecting the community.

“We have brought food stuffs, blankets, clothes and kitchen utensils that will be shared among the people living at this camp,” he added.

District Commissioner for Chikwawa, Lusizi Nhlane expressed gratitude to the Revelation Church of God, saying the donation would go a long way in simplifying the lives as well as promoting nutrition of the people.

“Since the president declared a state of disaster, we have received overwhelming support from Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), companies and the donor community.

Nhlane said they have plans to help those IDPs who will be relocating with tents on top of the farm inputs they have been given to start planting again once they get home.

“We want those households to be food secure come November this year and we will further reach out to those people who are not in camps but their crops were destroyed due to the floods,” he added.

Chikuse camp, which is at Nchalo Trading Centre, is housing a total of 6,227 Internally Displaced People.

Source: MANA