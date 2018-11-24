Karonga girls boarding secondary school authorities on Friday closed the school due to satanic power which is tormenting learners at the campus.

The authorities have since sent the learners back to their respective home till further notice.

According to some of the learners who talked with this reporter in a condition of anonymity, the development started in October this year.

They said some learners have stop hearing, speaking while others have developed strange behavior due to the development.

“The authorities agreed to close the school temporarily due to the development. There has been no peace at school despite having prayers,” they said.

Effort to talk to the school’s headmaster proved futile as his phone was off.