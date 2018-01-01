By Muza Mpofu

A middle aged woman caused a stir in Marondera, Zimbabwe Sunday morning by displaying a live tortoise which was in her bag.

Residents of Marondera were Sunday morning shocked to see the woman moving around with a live tortoise in town and risking being run over by cars so she displayed it in the middle of the road.

The woman who appeared to have some mental challenges, claimed to have come from Rusape and boasted that she is a Satanist who drinks human blood.

Despite her mental challenges, the woman showed that she is a Radio Zimbabwe fan as she mentioned some of the station’s radio personalities by name.

Apart from displaying the tortoise, the woman also proved to be a good dancer.

Whether the woman is mentally challenged or not, her actions left residents of Marondera shocked as they could not understand her motive and how a normal person could move with a tortoise in a bag.