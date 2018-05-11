BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo on Friday described the rushed Saturday party’s convention as illegal urging delegates on the way to the indaba to return home.

(MCP) is set to hold its elective convention on Saturday, May 12 till Sunday May 13 following Thursday’s the Supreme Court injunction lifting which SG Kaliwo and four others obtained stopping the party from holding the indaba.

On Wednesday, MCP emergency national executive committee (NEC) resolved to reinstate Kaliwo on his position following the court order and first deputy president Richard Msowoya, first deputy secretary general James Chatonda and director of international relations Tony Kandiero who were suspended from their respective positions.

The NEC’ meeting also reinstated the expelled publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila.

But Kaliwo, addressing the news conference in Blantyre said that the party cannot hold a convention without his office knowing about it.

SG Kaliwo argued that any MCP member attending the convention is liable for law suit as the indaba contravenes MCP constitution.

The MCP SG observed that some members in the party are flouting the party procedures as stipulated in its constitution just to fulfill their ambitions of holding higher positions in the party.

“Am hearing that some members are having a convention at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe which they did not tell me about it being the general secretary of the party, what I can say is that MCP cannot hold a convention without my office knowing about it so I can say the convention they are having in Lilongwe its illegitimate,” Kaliwo Said.

He further said that for MCP to hold a convention of the party they need to follow all the procedures and respecting its constitution in order of respecting intra party democracy.

Kaliwo has rebuff reports that he wants to bring confusion in the party saying he is fighting for ordinary members who are in the village and that each and every procedure should be followed.

“MCP is not a one person party, it has been there for a long time and now someone cannot just come and break the constitution which is there to fulfill his ambition.

“Am not dividing the party as other people in the party are saying, what I want to see is justice prevailing in all party’s procedure and that we should have intra party democracy in the party,” Kaliwo said in a statement.

MCP has been having inside disputes following the suspension of some of its members like Gustav Kaliwo, Jessie Kabwira, Richard Msowoya who recently have been re-instated in their positions.

Other legal minds have questioned the legality of the supreme court for handling the injunction the case which was committed before The High Court.