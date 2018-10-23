Saudi Arabia on Sunday called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its Istanbul consulate a “huge and grave mistake,”

But sought to shield its powerful crown prince from the widening crisis, saying Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware.

According to Reuters the comments from Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir were some of the most direct yet from Riyadh, which has given multiple and conflicting accounts about Khashoggi’s killing on Oct. 2, first denying his death and later admitting it amid an international outcry.

“This was an operation that was a rogue operation. This was an operation where individuals ended up exceeding the authorities and responsibilities they had,” Jubeir said.

“They made the mistake when they killed Jamal Khashoggi in the consulate and they tried to cover up for it,” he said.