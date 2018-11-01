Prince Ahmed bin Abdelaziz, the youngest and only living brother of King Salman, has reportedly returned to the kingdom from London this week.

The 76-year-old is plotting to oust his nephew and the son of King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, on his return, according to sources.

According to Reuters, his intervention comes after Saudi Arabia was thrown under the spotlight following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Crown Prince.

A source close to the royals told Middle East Eye: “Prince Abdulaziz and others in the family have realised that MBS has become toxic.

“The prince wants to play a role to make these changes, which means either he himself will play a major role in any new arrangement or to help to choose an alternative to MBS.”

Prince Abdulaziz is said to have only agreed to return to the Middle East following security assurances from the UK and US.

The reports say he had been afraid to return home after publicly challenging the crown prince.

The crown prince, 33, is widely blamed for Washington Post columnist Mr Khashoggi’s death at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, at the hands of a Saudi hit squad.

The Saudi Crown Prince has been blamed for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi state media released pictures taken of Mr Khashoggi’s son Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi meeting and shaking hands with the crown prince.

He also met Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdelaziz.

The crown prince later stated the journalist’s death was “really painful to all Saudis”.

Mr Khashoggi was killed after entering the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 2