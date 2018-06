Saudi Arabia’s plane has landed safely despite a terrifying incident when it caught fire during their flight to Rostov-on-Don for the World Cup game against Uruguay on Wednesday.

The team posted photos of the players exiting the plane and smiling on Monday night but did not release further details of the engine problem, despite video taken from on board the plane showing flames coming from beneath one of the wings.

The Saudis were beaten 5-0 by Russia in the World Cup opener in Moscow last week.