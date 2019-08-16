Persistent questioning from Attorney Mbeta representing APM in the Election court case has revealed that first Petitioner Saulos Chilima cannot justify his calls for Jane Ansah to resign.

Mbeta: The MEC chairperson in her interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station said she responded to your letter. Did you receive the letter from her?

Saulos Chilima: Yes, I did.

Mbeta: But you didnt make it public like you did with your letter.

Saulos Chilima: No.

Mbeta: Any Specific reasons?

Saulos Chilima: It was just out of choice.

Mbeta: At certain point you were requested by certain quarters to resign but you did not.

Saulos Chilima: That’s correct.

Mbeta: Would you agree that being required to resign is not a proof of misconduct?

Saulos Chilima: I can’t agree.

Mbeta: In other words, requirement to resign is a proof of misconduct!

Saulos Chilima: I can’t say on behalf of the people requiring a resignation.

Mbeta: The question is to you Sir.

Saulos Chilima: I wouldn’t say that.

Mbeta: To be clear you would say requirement to a resign is a proof of misconduct, yes or no?

Saulos Chilima: For that question the answer is yes.