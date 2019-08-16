Persistent questioning from Attorney Mbeta representing APM in the Election court case has revealed that first Petitioner Saulos Chilima cannot justify his calls for Jane Ansah to resign.
Mbeta: The MEC chairperson in her interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station said she responded to your letter. Did you receive the letter from her?
Saulos Chilima: Yes, I did.
Mbeta: But you didnt make it public like you did with your letter.
Saulos Chilima: No.
Mbeta: Any Specific reasons?
Saulos Chilima: It was just out of choice.
Mbeta: At certain point you were requested by certain quarters to resign but you did not.
Saulos Chilima: That’s correct.
Mbeta: Would you agree that being required to resign is not a proof of misconduct?
Saulos Chilima: I can’t agree.
Mbeta: In other words, requirement to resign is a proof of misconduct!
Saulos Chilima: I can’t say on behalf of the people requiring a resignation.
Mbeta: The question is to you Sir.
Saulos Chilima: I wouldn’t say that.
Mbeta: To be clear you would say requirement to a resign is a proof of misconduct, yes or no?
Saulos Chilima: For that question the answer is yes.