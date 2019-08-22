Written By Cornelius Wa Mapira

Just few hours to go when Second petitioner of the Presidential election results disputes case Lazarus Chakwera takes his turn of cross-examined by man of the moment Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale Sc, MCP lawyers feel Chilima has already spoiled the case.

MCP lawyers are blaming Chilima and his lawyer for not responding to the questions right during his cross examination.

“Look we are in a situation where first petitioner did not use the word fraud, he admitted that tippexed results did not affect the outcome results of Presidential candidate, he has admitted also that no monitor has complained in this Courts of law challenging the results” said one of them

He continued lamenting that, they have nowhere to start from and how to strongly to defend themselves during the proceedings.

“This will make us appear as amateurs in our on field of expertise” he added.

On Tuesday UTM lawyers were ordered by court to withdraw the strange document they intended to use which had answers and legal provisions that was presented to Chilima.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post