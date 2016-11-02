BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has endured an embarrassing defeat in the Mchinji by elections after trying different means to rig the elections.The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by Lazarous Chakwera has won Mchinji West by elections beating the ruling DPP with a wide margin of 10,686 against 4,806.

On Tuesday, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) conducted by elections in Mchinji West Constituency, Bembeke Ward in Dedza, Kaliyeka Ward in Lilongwe South East Constituency, Sadzi Ward in Zomba Central Constituency and Bunda Ward in Kasungu.

According to the results compiled at Kamwendo tally centre in Mchinji west, MCP’s Jepther Mwale polled 10,686 followed by DPP’s Stephano Kamwani with 4806 votes and an independent candidate Mr Kuwani came third by polling 673 votes while Arnold Lyson of Peoples Party (PP) miserably got 114 votes.

The results also showed 218 votes which were declared null and void.

Mchinji West constituency fell vacant following the death of the MCP Member of Parliament, Kanjira Banda.

In the run up to the by election rumours were rife that the DPP planned to rig the election. Maravi Post thorough investigation found that the ruling party wanted to rig the election by using under age and unregistered school children from centres such as Magawa, Gullime, Chilosha, Ludzi and Chioko to vote.

Their plan to rig transpired at a meeting which was chaired by the party’s general secretary Ecklen Kudontoni at Capital Hilll and was attended by deputy regional governor, Dean Josaya, Mr Malimba, Mrs Chimbalanga, Mrs Anne Makuta and Moses Kuchingale from the office of the Vice President.

During the meeting, Kuchingake who is the personal assistant of Vice President Saulos Chilima was given a message to deliver to his boss that he (Chilima) should devise smart ways to rig elections because DPP’s victory would act as a sign of Chilima’s strength in the central region.

After the meeting, Makuta was assigned to contact the Matron for Ludzi Sister Massi to allow girls to go and vote though they did not register.

True to Maravi Post’s findings, Personal Assistant of Malawi’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima, Moses Kuchingale was caught impersonating as MEC official by wearing MEC attire and the name tag on the polling day.

But the MCP special electoral observer team managed to take him out and later he sought protection from Mchinji Police since angry opposition party members had wanted to take the law into their own hands.

In Dedza Bembeke, MCP Wilfred Sangala has won by polling 2626 votes against DPP Betty Maluwa who has got only 1240 votes.