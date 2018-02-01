By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Concerned group of people in the country will on February 4, this year to host fundraising music concert for a seven months old baby in Lilongwe who is battling for his life after being diagnosed with liver infection.

According to the organising committee chairperson Kondwani Manda, the show will be held at BICC Auditorium in the capital city.

Manda has disclosed that the concert is aimed at sourcing medical funds for Terry Nyirenda who has liver infection scientifically known as Biliary Atresia, a rare, life-long and life-threatening liver disease which attacks babies.

Manda told Maravi Post that medical practitioners have recommended that the child should undergo liver transplant surgery in India as currently there is no cure for the infection in the country.

The surgery will cost US$40,000 equivalent to MK30 million.

Manda explained “Terry’s liver transplant is scheduled for February this year but his parents could not afford the required bills. So as concerned citizens we have organised the show as a contribution to save poor baby’s life.”

“We expect everyone patronizing the event to be a respected citizen who values humanity.”

Malawi’s Vice President of Malawi Dr. Saulos Chilima is expected to patronise the event to emulate good example to other elites on the significance of respecting right to life of vulnerable children.

The performing artists for the show include The great angels choir, Mibawa band, Sonye and other famous artists.

Apart from the concert, Terry’s family is pleading with the general public to take part in saving the soul of their son by contributing MK1000 each