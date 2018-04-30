KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-Save the Children International is proud beat its target of empowering youth in entrepreneurship skills for self reliant amid unemployment levels in Malawi.

Through the Youth in Action (YiA) incepted in 2012 the programmed has managed to change about 7,400 youths’ lives against the targeted, 7050.

With funding from Matercard Foundation youth from three districts including Mchinji, Kasungu and Mchinji have been equipped on vocation skills courses including tailoring, welding and metal fabrication, bricklaying, carpentry & joinery, motor vehicles mechanics and electrical installation.

Bowe Youth Vocation Training Institute (BYVTI) of the Missionary society of St. Paul Fathers (MSP)-Catholic Church in Kasungu is the base trained the graduates got skills with technical support from Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocation Education Authority (TEVETA).

Save the Children Deputy Country Director Stanley Phiri told The Maravi Post after the graduation ceremony for the cohort 12 grand finale at Bowe on Monday that the organization was grateful to surpassing the intended target.

Phiri was proudly to learn that male dominated courses including welding and fabrication, mechanics and carpentry, female counterpart aspired for them excellently.

He therefore assured the nation that the initiative has opened doors and pathways to employment for youth; “investment in productive assets that can lead to increase in income levels which can result in decreased vulnerability to shock.

“Youth seeking behavior change and being able to make better and informed choices leading to better health and protection outcomes for them and their families”.

Judith Msusa, Director of Youth in the Ministry of Labour and Manpower development lauded Save the Children, BYVTI and TEVETA for collaborative effort to meet the target of reaching to the vulnerable youth for economic empowerment.

Sarra Kalowo from Mchinji, a graduate in tailoring and designing who got also TEVETA certificate and too box applauded the skills gotten that her life will not be the same.

Sarra assured all institutions supporting the program to extend the same to other in need youth for self-employment.

The cohort 12 grand finale graduated 101 boys and girls .