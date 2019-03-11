LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Save the Children welcomes the declaration of the State of Disaster by the Government of Malawi on bringing attention, support and resources to affected families and communities, but warns of its long-term impact on Malawi’s children.

The child rights agency confirmed it was deeply saddened and shocked at the scale of the devastating flooding that has led to the loss of life, left thousands of households destitute and is putting children’s safety, protection, and health at risk.

Save the Children is supporting the appeal for flood relief items and providing support to the Government’s efforts in coordinating assessment of affected areas.

Save the Children’s Country Director for Malawi, Kim Koch, said in a statement. “We are committed to collaborating closely with Government and other rescue and relief agencies in undertaking rapid humanitarian assessments and in the delivery of relief and recovery items to alleviate the suffering of the affected households”.

“This is an especially distressing situation for children, many of whom may have had their lives and sense of normality totally disrupted. Children will be feeling varying degrees of anxiety, unsure of what’s left of their home and belongings such as books, and what may have happened to their neighbours,” Koch continued. “While immediate needs like food, shelter and clean drinking water are pressing, it’s clear that children and their communities will require longer-term support to recover.”

Save the Children urges all rescue workers and humanitarian service providers to ensure that children’s safety and protection is top priority in their relief operations. In times of emergency children are at higher risk of impact and even abuse, and require special attention and the availability of child protection services.

Save the Children believes all children have a right to protection from violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect at all times. Save the Children has zero-tolerance on any form of harm or abuse done to children, whether perpetrated by staff, partners, or anyone else. If you hear, see or suspect any form of child abuse, report immediately to the Save the Children toll-free line 52121.

Save the Children has already deployed its emergency response team as part of the District Civil Protection and Inter-Agency Committees to assess the needs of children in affected districts.