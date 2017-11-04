By Our reporter

Shepherd Bushiri Investments Limited has pulled the plug on its instant messenger service Bushiri Buzz indefinitely, and asked all users of the platform to uninstall and delete the app from their devices.

The announcement was made via a statement posted on Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s official Facebook page Friday afternoon.

“Members of the public, stakeholders and keen followers are advised that Shepherd Bushiri Investments, the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and Prophet Shepherd Bushiri have unanimously and with sound judgement decided to suspend the Instant Messenger App Bushiri Buzz, and thereby terminate until further notice, any associations with the app, its usage and distribution, with immediate effect,” readable the accouncement in part.

The statement cited ‘attempts to steal money from church followers using the app’ as well as an orchestrated plan hinged upon exploiting the generosity of the business empire as the chief reason behind the suspension.

“some people have taken advantage of our generosity and used the app to steal from our church members in the name of the Prophet and also our businesses through the Bushiri Investments Limited (SBI)” read part of the statement.

The suspension of the app, though indefinite, is however not permanent.

“We assure you, however, that we will be back shortly with more stronger and exciting features as usual” read another part of the statement.

However sources confirmed that the suspension is aimed at protecting users, and also the integrity of the entire business chain.

“The Prophet is a sound visioned business person. The app will be back with bigger, better features, and more robust systems”, the source confirmed via text message.

Launched almost two years ago, Bushiri Buzz was a pioneering instant messenger, which sought to encompass the entire globe in one app.

At the time of writing the app had been pulled from Google’s Playstore, and the App Store.