Ministry of Health officials are warning people that there is an outbreak of scabies in the country, and the central region has been hit hard by the itchy and highly-contagious skin disease.

Spokesperson for the ministry Joshua Malango said the most hit hard districts are Lilongwe and Mchinji.

However, Malango said there are 32 cases of the disease in Machinga.

Malango therefore urged people to observe personal hygiene like taking a bath every-day and avoid congestion of students especially in boarding schools as the disease spreads fast through contact.

“The disease is usually an issue of personal hygiene, especially where people are sharing clothes, not taking care of their personal hygiene and when staying in crowded settings,” said Malango.

George Jobe, a health activist advised the government to scale up public awareness of the disease in order to urge people observe personal hygiene.

Scabies does not kill but causes discomfort through itching of the body especially at night.