SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-Four vehicles were burnt down into ashes at a Malawian international art event, Lake of Stars over the weekend in the lakeshore district, Salima.

According to sources, one car’s tyres got high friction when the owner was reversing.

This caused the car to ignite flames spreading to nearby three vehicles as were stuck in the sand and the driver tried to use force to get it out place.

The witness says underneath was the dry grass, as the tyres kept on spinning with force, they caused fire which later spread to nearby vehicles.

Well wishers tried to help in quenching the fire but to no avail.

The three-day event begun on Friday, September 28 and comes to an end on Sunday September 30 2018 as no injuries were reported.