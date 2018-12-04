Mchinji District Hospital has registered three maternal deaths in three days, it has been learnt.

This has happened at a time government is fighting for better health for pregnant women and new-borns.

The women are said to have died while giving birth at the hospital.

Health Promotion Officer for the district, Owen Chataika, confirmed the development in an interview.

According to Chataika, the deaths were caused by the deceased’s own negligence.

While admitting that the hospital is under-staffed, Chataika however dismissed claims that the deaths were due to workers negligence.