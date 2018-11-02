By Faith Chikwewa

Afikepo School Feeding Project has helped boost school enrollment and academic performance in primary schools in the district of Kasungu.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Wednesday at the Boma, District School Health and Nutrition Coordinator, Florence Kasiya said a great number of learners who dropped out of school in 20 primary schools have flocked back to their respective schools because of the Afikepo project.

“We have received a lot of reports from different schools in the district, where many learners have gone back to school due to Afikepo School Feeding Project. The academic performances in the schools have improved for the better with the influence of this programme,” she noted.

Kasiya commended the head teachers and the communities for their hard work and participation to achieve this development.

“I want to take this opportunity to appreciate all chiefs, head teachers and all people in the different communities in Kasungu for their generous support and hard work towards helping in providing meals to the learners for a better education,” the Coordinator acknowledged.

Afikepo Project District Coordinator, Teresa Mlangali said that the health of a child matters for the development of the country.

“The health of a child matters most for the development of the education in the country, whereby if the child is healthy, he or she will be able to concentrate in class. This leads to a satisfying performance from the learner and after that, the learner will grow up to be an educated citizen who will be very useful in the development of the country,” she said

Started in 2016, the Afikepo project aims at enhancing food security in the country by increasing the availability of high quality food stuffs for preparation of school meals with funding from European Union (EU) and the German government through GIZ.

Through this project, the learners are given different meals each day in accordance to the school menu at the schools. The meals include nsima, porridge and nkhowe, just to mention a few.

This has helped in decreasing cases concerning malnutrition and other deficiency diseases that occur in children.