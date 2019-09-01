LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-The world continues to be shocked in which Prophet TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN, Lagos in Nigeria is delivering people from all sorts of affliction in their lives.

During the Sunday services, September , 2019 monitored on Emmanuel TV, a young lady from Botswana was miraculously delivered from eating raw meat for the past 19 years.

Before deliverance, the lady told SCOAN’s Pastor Chris that the meat tasted good the same as chocolate that should be angry when meat is not available.

The evil spirit revealed that the raw meat addiction meant to retard her life progress, marriage failure which was acquired from ancestral spirits.

“If I don’t eat the raw meat, I become angry. I crave to raw meat especially that has blood. It tastes so sweet the same as eating chocolate”, says the lady.

After delivered from raw meat addiction, she vomited a lot of strange fresh stuffs out of her body.

She was later given the same raw meat to eat, the lady confesses; “This raw meat tastes bad. I can’t it again, please. I am now free from eating the raw meat”.

Later, the lady was seen continue committing and cleaning her mount of the raw meat.

She was now given cooked meat and she confessed enjoying it than raw meat.

“Am now feeling good enjoying cooked meat, it tastes delicious than the raw meat. I have been delivered. Now the devil has lost it. Glory be to God”

God is still doing wonders to people through true living Prophet TB Joshau.