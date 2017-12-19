By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Student Christian Organisation of Malawi (SCOM) this week strongly condemned the political tendency of exposing youths to violent arguing that its detrimental to the country’s development.

The organization that consists of christian students from all schools and universities, said young generation must be used as a tool for peace, unity and spiritual stability.

Speaking during the end of a 2-day SCOM National Annual Conference in Lilongwe on December 16 to 17, SCOM General Secretary Patrick Kaudzu said that organisation’s mandate is to produce holistically transformed youth society.

“The country needs a youth society full of pure minds for development, therefore let’s not corrupt their mindset by exposing them to violence.” said Kaudzu.

On the other hand, the University Christian Students organisation (UCS) under SCOM, also urged students to be active in both spiritual and academic studies.

UCS Chairperson and a student from Polytechnic University Augustine Mukisi has further discouraged fellow students from being misled with behaviours that would deter them from accomplishing their ambitions.

“As Christians, we face alot of temptations around our campuses, but let me encourage my fellow students to stay focused on Christ and fulfill our vision.” Mukisi advised.

SCOM started in 1961 by the Malawi Council of Churches(MCC) to invest in the development of students for better future of the Malawi nation.

Since its establishment, the organisation has conducted several leadership training, youth conferences, and social activities responding to social challenges like HIV/AIDS, environmental degradation, gender violence and conflict management.

The theme for 2017 SCOM National Conference was “Raising generation of holistically transformed leaders”.