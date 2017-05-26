Misfiring Nyasa Big Bullets, having gone four games without locating the back of the net, have completed the signing of former Civo United playmaker, Nelson Kangunje, on a two-year deal.

The People’s Team, who are on 14th place on the TNM Super League log table, with one point from two games, unveiled the midfielder at the sponsor’s Nyasa Manufacturing Company’s base in Blantyre Thursday.

Bullets have reportedly paid MwK2 million signing-on fee for Kangunje, who has terminated his contract with Mozambican side, Costa do Sol.

The player’s manager, Jimmy Linje, claimed that Costa do Sol failed to honour Kangunje’s contractual obligations.

The player brings to Bullets versatility as he can play from box-to-box, mark and create goals. More importantly, Kangunje, who has two caps, has an eye for the goal. He bursts from the deep to score.

He joins Bullets when there is pressure after the club was booted out of the Airtel Top 8 Cup by Silver Strikers.

“I was approached by my agent Linje that Bullets wanted me, and I accepted the challenge. I will try my best to deliver, and I would like to ask Bullets’ fans to welcome me as they did with other players,” Kangunje said.

“It was hard for us in Mozambique, but I don’t want to talk much about what happened there. I hope to help Bullets to return to winning ways,” he said.

Kanganje helped Civo to win the 2015 Standard Bank Cup.

Bullets Interim General Secretary, Albert Chigoga, said they were hopeful that Kanjunje would help turn around the team’s fortunes.

“He is a good player and we are hopeful that he will help us. Let us admit that we are under pressure due to the poor run of the team,” Chigoga said.