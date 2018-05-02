The Scottish online publication, Sunday Times has exposed extravagance of Malawi President Peter Mutharika during his last month trip to Commonwealth summit in the United Kingdom

The paper dated April 29, 2018 revealed that Malawi’s leader enjoyed luxury trip at Prestonfield with huge entourage costing taxpayers money heavily.

The publication questioned the wisdom of the President Mutharika spending £450 just a single suite for one night.

‘The cost of the Malawian president’s stay in Edinburgh has caused concern at a time when about half the population of Malawi exists below the poverty line

“He leads a country that has some of the worst poverty in the world but Malawi’s president Peter Mutharika and his entourage have racked up a five-star hotel bill in Scotland large enough to feed hundreds of African children for a year,” reads the article.

According to the paper, the Scottish taxpayers helped pay the costs of Mutharika’s six-strong party, which was put up in Prestonfield House, Edinburgh, last week.

“The cost of just a single suite for one night is up to £450 — more than 30 times the £14 needed to feed a child for year in Malawi, a landlocked country in southeast Africa.

“Families there struggle to put food on the table. Last year drought and flooding left many on the brink of starvation and some children go through,” says the publication.

There was no immediate reaction from both The Malawi’s state house and Ministry of Information on Mutharika’s alleged luxury trip to Prestonfield.

President Mutharika is now contemplating on 10 points demands Malawi Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) petitioned after holding the mass protest over MK4 billion payout saga.