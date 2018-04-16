The Scout Association of Malawi has distanced itself from Outreach Scout Foundation (OSF), a grouping that endorsed demonstrations organised by Civil Society Organization (CSOs) slated for April 27.

This follows criticisms and rumors in the public domain that the association is part of organizations supporting the impending demonstrations.

In a press statement published on Thursday, April 12, 2018 signed by Chief Scout, Evance Mphalasa, the association said it will not take part in the demonstrations because they do not fall in line with their area of focus.

Reads the statement: “In any county where the scouts exist, its patron is the head of state or the predecessor. We do not subscribe to any opinions against any government through demonstrations.

“We do not share common values and principles with OSF and it doesn’t subscribe to associate or affiliates with our movement either world organisation of Scout Movement values,” Mphalasa said.

Mphalasa has since ordered the foundation to stop using the registered and protected trademark of ‘Scout’ without permission from the National Scout Association before the month of August.

If the directive is not adhered to, the association has threatened that OSF will face legal action by the world organization of the scouts movement.

The CSOs have organised the demonstrations to protest against the K4.5 billion given to 193 parliamentarians which the CSOs assume it was for personal gain of the parliamentarians.

However, government has denied the accusation saying the funds were meant for developments targeting Area Development Fund, Community Development Fund Local Development Fund, and District Development Fund.