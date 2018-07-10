LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Second Malabo Montpellier Forum official has just opened this morning in the capital Lilongwe Malawi, women and youth empowerment on modern farm mechanization topping forum’s agenda

The Malabo Montpellier forum is a panel consisting of 17 leading African and European experts Working to promote evidence and dialogue to help advance the African agriculture transformation.

This year the forum is being hosted by Malawi at Bingu international conference center.

At the opening of the forum, Minister of foreign affairs Dr Emmanuel Fabiano, emphasized the importance of mechanical farming.

“It is critical that African Governments in collaboration with other stakeholders , should step up and

harness the opportunities that mechanical agriculture has to to offer,” says Dr. Fabiano.

One of the panelist Dr Josefa Leonel, African Union Commissioner for rural economy and Agriculture echoed the words of the Minister.

” The Malabo Forum is crucial in uplifting Africa farmers to produce agriculture commodities sustainably , smarter, faster and in large quantities. It will empower African farmers to become competitive and engage in mechanical farming,” says Dr.Leonel

The Forum is said to influence the participants into use more modern methods of farming.