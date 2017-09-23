New York, 22 September 2017 (MaraviPost): The United Nations Secretary-General former Prime Minister of Portugal, António Guterres today met with H.E. Mr. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi.

He commended Malawi on troop contributions to UN peace operations. The Secretary-General also welcomed Malawi’s response to HIV/AIDS and encouraged further progress. President Mutharika acknowledged the strong UN response to the El Niño drought in the region.

Malawi currently has 77 police officers, 5 United Nations Military Experts, 849 soldiers, 8 staff officers making a total of 939 personnel serving at the United Nations.