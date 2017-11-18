Limbe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday sentenced Gustino Ibrahim, 30, to 16 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling a 12 year epileptic girl.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Wisdom Nhlane said the incident happened on October 19, 2017 when the victim who is epileptic went to watch a football match at Bangwe Youth Centre.

“The convict was working as a security guard and was on duty that day at the said centre with his colleague. During the football game, the convict enticed the victim with K180 and later took her to the nearest toilet where he raped her,” he said.

Nhlane said the convict told the victim not to reveal the ordeal to anyone but she did the opposite as she narrated the whole story to her mother the same evening.

“The matter was reported to the police where a medical report was issued for the victim and the two security guards were taken to police for questioning and identification. The victim identified Ibrahim as the defiler,” he explained.

The convict denied the charge which prompted the state to parade four witnesses who proved him guilty.

In mitigation, Ibrahim said the court should consider him because he is first offender and has a family to look after.

Limbe Senior Resident Magistrate, Thoko Soko said there was overwhelming evidence that Ibrahim committed the crime hence the 16 year sentence with IHL as a lesson and to deter would be offenders.

Ibrahim hails from Luinje Village in the area of Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiradzulu.