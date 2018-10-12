Blantyre, October 10, 2018- A Lilongwe based security guard Edwin Nyanda has smiled home with K10 million “jackpot’ in the ongoing Bwalo Likule promotion which is aiming to reward customers for supporting the company.

A 26-year-old Nyanda who works at KK Security company in emerged the first lucky winner of monthly grand prize during the promotion draw held in Blantyre.

Nyanda was not immediately available as his phone was out of reach after several attempts but TNM managed to trace him through the system as the sim-card is registered. Initially his number was registered under his brother’s ID Hatre Custom as Nyanda had no ID.

Speaking during the draw, TNM’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Daniel Makata said the company is satisfied with progress of the promotion, which he said has excited customers.

“Many customers are excited that the promotion gives them the opportunity to share the cash prize of K10 million with friends, relatives or associates of their choice and today we happy to give the first monthly grand prize to Mr. Nyanda from Lilongwe who has now a task to identify 20 beneficiaries to share K5 million,” Makata said.

Makata said “Bwalo Likule” has been designed to spread the benefits of staying on Malawi’s own home grown mobile and ICT network service provider to more customers beyond the winner.

He noted that as Malawians, traditionally, the spirit of sharing is in our veins to spread some benefits to others in the community.

“Good times are best enjoyed when one shares whatever is under their possession. When you share, you spread the joy beyond self, and this is why the promotion was coined as “Bwalo Likule” so that the circle of customers reaping the benefits of being loyal to TNM, widens,” he said.

The company also rewarded 115 customers with different prizes including cash and airtime after conducting a fortnight draw.

During the three-month promotion, three lucky winners will win a total of K30 million and share it with 60 TNM subscribers of their choice.

To stand a chance of winning, customers are required to use a minimum of K200 airtime or more every two weeks. During monthly draws, one lucky customer will win K10 million and will be required to split it into half, pocketing the K5 million and sharing the remainder of K5 million with 20 TNM subscribers of their choice.

There will also be fortnightly draws during which 10 subscribers will win K100,000 and five subscribers will win K500,000. During the same fortnightly draws, 100 subscribers will also win K1,000 worth of airtime.

All financial prizes are redeemable through TNM’s mobile money platform, Mpamba. The promotion runs from September to November 2018.