Abike Dabiri and China Police

An Anambra born pastor, Joseph Nwajueze has reportedly been killed in China over visa-related issues by the Chinese law enforcement agency.

Until his death, he was said to be living with his wife and four children in the Asian country.

Reacting to the sad news, Abike Dabiri, the Chairman of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has called for an immediate probe into the killing and stressed that the culprit be brought to book.

She also called on Nigerians living in the Asian country not to take laws into their hands, stressing that the Nigerian government would do all it can to ensure justice.