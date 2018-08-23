The SunHawk Energy International has pledged collaborative support to government to end challenges facing energy sector in the country.

An American based organization currently working in Traditional Authority Kalolo, has urged government to invest more resources in renewable energy, in a bid to culminate prolonged blackout which has haunted the country for decades.

According to SEI President Mark Boling, renewable energy is an alternaive solution to hydro-electric power which Malawi as any other African country relies on, bu has proved to be unreliable due to natural causes.

He disclosed this on Monday, when his organization was signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre for Concerned Youth and Development (CECOYD) at Msundwe Trading Centre, to cement their working relationship in promoting sustainable development.

Boling further urged people in the country, especially in the rural communities, to embrace renewable energy, in a bid to contain power outages the country is currently experiencing.

He said: “Renewable energy is cheap and environment friendly.