An American based organization currently working in Traditional Authority Kalolo, has urged government to invest more resources in renewable energy, in a bid to culminate prolonged blackout which has haunted the country for decades.
According to SEI President Mark Boling, renewable energy is an alternaive solution to hydro-electric power which Malawi as any other African country relies on, bu has proved to be unreliable due to natural causes.
He disclosed this on Monday, when his organization was signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre for Concerned Youth and Development (CECOYD) at Msundwe Trading Centre, to cement their working relationship in promoting sustainable development.
Boling further urged people in the country, especially in the rural communities, to embrace renewable energy, in a bid to contain power outages the country is currently experiencing.
He said: “Renewable energy is cheap and environment friendly.
“Renewable energy is more reliable and Malawi as a country should vie for renewable energy including solar power and wind in both irrigation system, business and backup solution to the rural communities.”
Boling who is also one of the Directors of Child Legacy International Hospital at Msundwe Trading Center, said the hospital is hundred percent depending on renewable energy in its operations and service delivery.
SEI is working with several other stakeholders including CECOYD and Child Legacy International (CLI) Hospital to bring sustainable development in Traditional Authority Kalolo,in which among other things providing health care, bringing back single mothers to school through ‘Go Back to School’ initiative and as well ventured into a program urging youths to consider practicing irrigation farming.