Senegalese President Macky Sall

President Sall looks to have secured a majority for a second term. Reports say Senegalese President Macky Sall is headed towards a second term in office, his prime minister has alleged.

Mohammed Dionne said preliminary results suggested Mr Sall had secured about 57% of the vote in Sunday’s elections, but an official result will take days.

But rival candidates warned against declaring the result prematurely.

According to BBC, Mr Sall faced four challengers in the vote, but was accused of preventing his main rivals from running.

Two well-known opposition figures were barred from taking part, after being deemed ineligible because of corruption convictions.

As a result of the decision neither the Socialist Party nor the Senegalese Democratic Party, which have dominated the country’s political landscape since independence, are fielding presidential candidates.

Only five candidates were deemed eligible for Sunday’s vote, compared to 12 in the last election.

The comments about the early result have already prompted scenes of celebration in Mr Sall’s home town of Fatick.

Prime Minister Dionne, who made the comments, is part of the same coalition of the president.

But Idrissa Seck and Ousmane Sonko, two of Mr Sall’s rival candidates, said they did not believe Mr Sall had won more than 50% of the vote and that there should be a second round.

“At the current stage of the vote and the tally, no candidate, I say clearly, no candidate, myself included, can proclaim themselves winners of this presidential election,” Mr Sonko said, speaking before Mr Dionne’s announcement.