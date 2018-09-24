LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development regrets to announce the death of Senior Chief Karonga of Karonga District.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post says, Senior Chief Karonga, whose name is Wilfred Mwamatope died in the morning hours of 22nd September, 2018 after a long illness.

He was born in 1943 and was installed as Sub Traditional Authority (ST/A) Karonga in 1991 before being elevated to T/A in 1996. He was elevated to Senior Chief in January 2011.

The Senior Chief is survived by 2 wives 10 children and 33grand children.

Burial of the remains of senior Chief Karonga will take place on Monday, September 24 2018