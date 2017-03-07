House fires are becoming the order of the day in the country with government and experts failing to find its main cause or measures of controlling it. A recent fire incident involves the house of Senior Chief Zulu of Mchinji which on Monday became the latest statistic as fire gutted his house.

According to a source of The Maravi Post source, the cause of the fire, which started in the afternoon hours is yet to be established.

“The whole house is on fire and we don’t know whether properties will be rescued,” said our source.

The surround community tried to put out the blaze, but to no avail. The fire fighters arrived at the scene although late due to the distance from Lilongwe.

District Commissioner for Mchinji Rosemary Nawasha, was out of reach to issue a comment on the matter when contacted. This comes after fires gutted the house of Lilongwe High Court Judge Charles Mkandawire, and office of Agriculture Minister respectively last month.

During the 2016 to 2017 mid-year review budget, Parliament agreed to hire foreign experts to investigate the causes of the mysterious fires in the country. Welcoming this, opposition law makers argued that the local experts and government has failed Malawians on fire issues.