As it was written in the bible, that it shall come to pass when old people shall dream dreams and the young people shall prophesy, now is the time of the manifestation of the prophetic word of GOD.

Wise and sharp, Senior Prophet Justice Hara, aka GAME CHANGER, is one of the few youthful prophets that have emerged among their peers to live the proclamation of the Word of God.

Hara has recently been spotted on several occasions on prophetic channel doing wonders just like his spiritual father, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, also popularly known as Major one.

It is apparent that Prophet Justice Hara is becoming famous and being followed by many people around the world because of his prophetic and wise teachings and game changer miracles.

No wonder, he has started planting more branches of his Ministry of Ambassadors for Christ in South Africa.

For instance, early this year, Prophet Justice Hara launched his ministry in Benoni where there was an impressive turn out of Christians and followers.

These continue to patronize the ministry’s service sessions in large numbers.

The launching of another branch in Rondebult on surtaday 14th July confirmed that Prophet Hara is going higher and higher with his ministry. Before official launching of the branch Senior J honored the grace that falls under his spiritual father Prophet Bushiri and apreciated the unconditional love,support and mentorship he always gets from major 1.

Hara, from Mzuzu in the northern part of Malawi, has now settled in South Africa where he is working hard to preach the gospel everywhere in the rainbow nation and beyond.

One of the members of the ministry testified that Major 1 and his son Senior Prophet Hara are the famous prophets in South Africa, performing wonders under the true anointing of the Holy Spirit.

“We are glad to be under the game changer anointing, we love this prophet because he does not just prophesy but he always preaches and teaches before prophesying,” she said.

She added: Other men of GOD are always interested in prophecies, we are indeed happy with the prophesies but we need to be taught the word so that the prophesy should be settled in the word”.

The Ambassadors for Christ Ministry is growing very fast under the grace of the Game Changer Prophet Justice Hara.

The ministry also has branches across Malawi.