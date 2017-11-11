By Rabson WOODWELL

National Youth Football Association General Secretary Thokozani Chimbali has said the preparations for this year’s First Merchant Bank (FMB) under 20 national finals have been finished and that they are only waiting for the regional finals to be played today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) in northern, southern and central region.

According to Chimbali this year’s finals will take place at Mulanje Park in Mulanje district on 25 November, 2017.

During the day, the finals will be graced by different soccer lovers that include the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officials, official sponsors-FMB officials, sport administrators, the media and many more.

“We, as usual expect quite colourful national event which will be decorated by beautiful football to be displayed by all the participating teams. We will also give awards as a motivation to the outstanding individual players in different categories; other awards will also go to some reporters who have done extremely well in covering our matches this season.

“As a committee we are also making sure that we should have tight security during these finals because it’s going to be a big event. Right now we are waiting for the regional finalists who will be indentified through the regional finals taking place this weekend; up north and south it’s on Saturday 11 November, 2017 while in Lilongwe will be on Sunday 12 November, 2017.” Chimbale elaborated.

The teams that have reached the regional finals in northern region where the champions will automatically qualify for the national finals are Malungo FC from Karonga, Wocca Wanderers FC from Rumphi, Sanwecka FC from Mzuzu, and Vizala plantation from Nkhatabay and the venue is Karonga stadium.

In the central region there are Silver stickers FC from Lilongwe, Mkweza youth FC from Mchinji, Chisomo Academy from Kasungu, and Young Soccer Saints from Dedza district, and the games will be played at Nankhaka stadium in Lilongwe.

Inondo FC from Mangochi, Griffin Young Star from Blantyre, and Disciples FC from Zomba are the teams to fight one another this Saturday in southern region to find the champions for the region and the venue is Mangochi stadium.

Speaking to Nothern Region Youth Football Association Committee General Secretary Desire Bellings, sounded so ready and said they expect quite a fantastic day today (Saturday) at Karonga Stadium.

Concurring with Bellings Rodrick Longwe the chairperson for the central region committee said they are so happy that the league has finally reached the climax level.

The running funding money from FMB was this year extended to MK24 Million from last year’s MK20 Million and the national finalist will pocket 1 million kwacha with the runners up getting MK600, 000.