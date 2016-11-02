Organisers of Miss Blantyrebeautypageant say all is set for the 2016 event slated for this Friday November 4at COMESA Hall in Blantyre.Chairperson of the organising committee Daniel Ngwira said 13 ladies have made to the final list.

“The Miss Blantyre 2016 Contest is set and 13 beautiful ladies have made it to the finals. They will compete in six categories namely Zachimalawi, Profession, Brand Exhibition, Casual, Dinner and Talent. From these, the top 5 will battle it out in the very do or die category where judges will take them through a quiz to assess their thinking abilities, “said Ngwira.

Ngwira said the winner for Miss Blantyre this year will receive K250, 000 Cash Prize, a baking scholarship from Julies Bakery and free tailoring services for her designer outfits at Wow Designs Africa.

He said the event will be spicedby music performances by Lulu &Mathumela Band, Blaze, Queen B, LCee, Sil C, Twin M, Steve Spesho and Wesley.

“Apart from music there will also be Stand-up comedy from Malawi’s best, Mr. Jokes., poetry with Hudson AbengoChamasowa and Faith Pinky Ice also ready to mesmerise the patrons,” said Ngwira.

The chairperson assured people that this year security has been tightened

“Miss Blantyre 2016 has been boosted by Safeguard Security Services which is offering maximum security both inside and outside the event.

According to the Managing Director for Safeguard, Mr. James Busille, patrons should feel free to come with their families as his company has deployed their best kit to ensure the event enjoys the beauty of its own.

Miss Blantyre finalists this year include Priscilla Kumbambe who is also Miss Polytechnic, Hellen Chiku Student at PACT College, MyrahKhozaMIJ, Clara Makhuwa, NRC student, TadalaKwelepeta, administrator, Hannah Mhone, an HR practitioner, Yvonne Chanza, high school graduate, Memory Chaheka and ChimwemweKhembo BIU students, TaweniLouis, MIT, Zannie Thoko Ulili, administrator, Victoria Mhone and UpileSadick, students.