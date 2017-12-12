BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One lucky TNM customer this week stands a chance to win a brand Toyota Hilux worth MK19.8 million during the monthly draw of TNM Plc’s “Kwatentha” Summer Splash promotion.

Head of Marketing Division Sobhuza Ngwenya says the integrated mobile network and ICT services operator is ready for the first Toyota Hilux draw, and thanked customers for their continued support of the company’s products and services.

“The grand prize of a Toyota Hilux underscores our commitment to give back to our prepaid customers, by supporting them directly with prizes needed to improve their livelihood,” said Ngwenya.

“We are encouraging our customers to continue participating in this promotion.TNM believes this promotion is a game changer in as far as transforming the lives of our loyal customers is concerned,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya added that apart from the three Toyota Hilux, other fortnight prizes such as Huawei Y3 Lite smart phones, power banks, branded t-shirts and caps were included in the promotion to make it more fulfilling for customers.

“A pick-up comes as a utility vehicle for many meaningful ventures such as farming, construction and is a ready answer to family and community transportation needs while phones and power banks will provide our customers unlimited connectivity,” he said

At the draw, TNM will also dish out fortnightly prizes ranging from Huawei Y3 Lite smart phones, power banks, branded t-shirts and caps to over 200 lucky customers.

Launched on November 9, Kwatentha, promotion aims to reward both new and existing customers for switching to TNM and staying on Malawi’s own mobile and ICT network.

To qualify for fortnight and monthly draws customers need to top up with a minimum of K200 or more and stay active on the network

The promotion runs from November 9, 2017 to February 9, 2018.