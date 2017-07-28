As all roads lead to Lilongwe for first ever “Be More” race, Standard Bank says all is set for the event which bring together customers, community, civic leaders and professional athletes.

Head of Marketing Thoko Unyolo said the “Be More” said to date about 500 participants have registered to take part in the race

“We are very prepared as a bank to host this first ever race. The race collection started on Thursday and people should expect to experience more than a race but a family and friends fun day to interact with new people, “said Unyolo

Unyolo said the bank was overwhelmed with the support it received and continue getting from its customers and partners.

She said the race aims to become a platform by the bank to create partnerships with customers, families and community with the goal of promoting health, wellness and education in society.

“Our sponsorship of the ‘Be More’ race underscores Standard Bank’s passion in taking the lead to create meaningful engagement for customers and other stakeholders. The theme “Be More” describes how far as bankers we are willing to go to demonstrate that we can do more than banking. Beyond the bank, we realise that we live in communities where we can do more to impact positive change and move lives forward,” she said.

The race has been split into three key legs of 21 km, 10km and 5 km for both men and women and also children above the age of 12 years. A registration will close on July 30 at around 5 am.

After the race they will be performances from renowned artists Lulu, Sonye traditional dances as well as Aerobics.

Standard Bank has partnered, Lilongwe City Council, Rab processors, Quench, Nation Publication, Zodiak, mHub, KK security, Umodzi Park, Kumbali lodge and Biz Malawi