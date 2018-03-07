Police in Blantyre have arrested seven people in connection to a brutal murder of 66 year old, Edston Kamwambe.

The deceased was attacked by unknown thugs while he was asleep in his house during the dawn of January 20, 2018 where his head and both arms were chopped off at Kumwambe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsomba in the district.

Confirming the development, Blantyre Police spokesperson, Augustus Nkhwazi said the thugs after attacking the deceased also stabbed his wife on the forehead.

Nkhwazi said the matter was reported to Milare Police Unit who took the body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where postmortem results revealed that the deceased died due to severe loss of blood as a result of decapitation and cutting off of the arms.

“The Police launched intensive investigations into the matter and apprehended five suspects on the same day and the suspects are Ellen Matchuwa 46, Nixon Kapuchi 62, Eunice Kasiya 45, Magret Mulamba 35 from Kumwambe Village and 49 year old Lewis Matchewa of Njowe Village, all under T/A Nsomba in Blantyre,” said Nkhwazi.

He further said that on Thursday March 1, 2018, two more suspects on the matter (names withheld) were apprehended and one of the two suspects was arrested at Mulambala in Mozambique where he was hiding and the other one was arrested at Njowe in Mpemba.

He added that the two are believed to have been hired to kill the deceased; he therefore said the investigations are still going on in order to establish where the head and both arms were taken to and the motive behind the brutal murder.