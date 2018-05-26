In an effort to protect children from risks that can ruin their future, Police in Dedza have advised sex workers to stop patronising drinking joints with kids.

Speaking during a day-long meeting with the sex workers at Dedza Town Hall on Friday, Officer in charge for Dedza Police Station, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Emmie Soko, said it was sad to note that some sex workers were patronising drinking joints with kids, saying the behaviour put kids to risks of abuses.

“A bar or drinking joint is a place for adults, not kids, so it is hazardous to take kids to such places as they are prone to all kinds of bad things and abuses such as sexual, psychological and physical,” Soko pointed out.

She asked the sex workers to work hand in hand with the police by giving tips to the law enforcers whenever they came across people suspected to be criminals.

In her remarks, Chairlady for Dedza Sex Workers Committee, Eliza James said the committee would, from now and onwards, not entertain any sex worker who will patronise drinking joints with kids.

She said sex workers were thankful to Dedza Police for organising such a meeting where they were drilled on human rights and HIV/AIDS among other issues.

40 sex workers from Dedza Town and Dedza boarder attended the meeting.