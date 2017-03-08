Sex workers injure cheating customer

A 23 year-old man Thokozani Mkali is battling for his life at Nkhotakota district hospital after being stabbed by eight sex workers in the district on Tuesday.

Confirming the development, Nkhotakota police spokesperson Paul Maliwe said the incident occurred around in the evening hours at a drinking joint when the victim planned to sleep with a certain sex worker leaving the eight old ones as usual.

According to Maliwe, the development angered the eight sex workers who started beating and stabbing the victim.

“The victim was overpowered by the women and he sustained deep cuts on head among other parts,” said Maliwe.

Maliwe identified the suspects as a 20-year old Asiyatu Anusa, Rose Banda, 26, Mary Sinzumwa, 22, Linda Miting’I, 26, Martha Banda, 27, Rose Maseko, 30, Jane Kaunda, 24, and 28 years old Mariam Mwahimba.

The suspects were arrested after the matter was reported at Nkhotakota police and were charged with grievous harm contrary to section 278 of the penal code.

They will appear before Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate court soon.

Thokozani Mkali (the victim) hails from Kamtanga village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.