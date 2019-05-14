young women facing sexual harassment in workplaces

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Sexual harassment among females employees in Malawi’s workplaces still a daunting task to end following recent revelation that the vice is on rise.

This is despite various intervention Malawi Government with its partners embarked to address the challenge.

Through the launched Ndiulula campaign in November, 2018 about 45 sexual harassment cases have been reported, a development which shows that the vice still on rise.

The campaign aims at breaking the long standing culture of rear, silence and normalization of violence, especially sexual harassment in the world of work by bringing it to spotlight.

Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU)’s deputy director Jessie Ching’oma told The Maravi Post that during Street Art Day on Saturday in the capital Lilongwe that the sexual harassment remains high in work places.

The event which Action Aid Malawi along side with its partners including MCTU, 50:50 campaign, NGO Gender-coordinator Network among others organised aimed at advocating young women to use art, ITC in promoting female employees in formal and informal workplace sectors.

Ching’oma observed that male bosses continue demanding sexual favours from female workers for promotions.

“Sexual harassment in both formal and informal workplace sectors still high. Young and old female workers still in trouble from males bosses that demands sex for promotion. This has to end,” says Ching’oma.

NGO Gender-coordinator Network Chairperson Barbra Banda said despite the challenges in workplaces, she is impressed with increased number of female aspirants for May 21 polls.

Banda however bemoaned sidelining of female aspirants on political podium.

Tikondwe Chimgowola, an intern at Ministry of Gender urged young people who faces sexual abuses for work that they should always report the cases to relevant authorities.