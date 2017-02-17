BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—President Peter Mutharika has made changes in the government among principal secretaries which has seen Principal Secretary to the treasury Ronald Mangani moved to another ministry.

Mangani has been replaced by Ben Botolo who was serving as principal secretary of Vice president and commissioner for disaster management affairs.

Mutharika has brought in new faces in the name of Ken Ndala as PS for Education, Science and Technology. He was director of planning in the same ministry. He has replaced Charles Msosa who goes to Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Another new comer is at the Ministry of Health which is now headed by Dan Namarika, who was personal medical doctor to the late President Bingu wa Mutharika. There was vacancy at the ministry following the retirement of the occupant.

Lucky Sikwese who was Clerk to Cabinet is now PS for Youth, Sports, Labour and Manpower Development replacing Sam Madula. Ivy Luhanga has also been moved from Lands, Housing and Urban Development to Civic Education, Culture and Community Development.

Speaking with the Daily Times, Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Nicholas Dausi, confirmed the reshuffle and described it as normal in government. But he refused to be drawn into commenting about the change at Treasury saying it was not right to dwell on one person.

In an interview, Botolo said he is going back to where he grew up.

“I am going back home. That is where I was born. I was there before and rose to the rank of director before I started moving to other ministries,” Botolo said as quoted by the Daily Times.

According to the local paper two PSs have been given other roles. These include PS for Transport Moffat Chitimbe and PS for Home Affairs Beston Chisamire.

Early this year, President Peter Mutharika appointed new Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara who replaced George Mkondiwa who went to India as High Commissioner. Mutharika also appointed new National Intelligence Bureau Director Elvis Thodi replacing Nicholas Dausi