21 Malawian soldiers on military court trial over misconduct in DRC mission

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-About 21 Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers and one officer start appearing a military court marshal Thursday following the killing of six Malawian troops by rebels in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last year.

MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya confirmed the trial of the soldiers on Wednesday but he declined to give details, saying it is “an exclusive matter.”

High Court registrar Agnes Patemba said Judge Chifundo Kachale has been appointed advocate judge over the matter.

The soldiers are accused of losing weapons and abandoning their posts.

They face misconduct charges while on duty.

At least 13 soldiers are answering the charge of losing official weapons whilst eight are answering the charge of abandoning their posts.

The charge of aiding an enemy has been withdrawn.

Immediately after the incident, the MDF recalled the 21 soldiers who were on UN mission.

Defence counsel for 18 of the soldiers, Ralph Mhone, also confirmed the trial which is expected to start today, Thursday.

Of recent past MDF has been embroiled on misconduct locally by brutally beating innocent people for nothing.

They usually take their law into hands while the authority watches on misconduct that is putting the army on disrepute.