According to reports, the suspect identified as Umeh Ifeanyi from Awalasi Uga, went to Ezinifite area and entered into a home to steal female underwears, including a set of pants.

Man caught with stolen pants in Anambra

The suspect was caught by the residents in the area and then stripped off his clothes, beaten before being paraded in public.

According to Lailas News, he was later handed over to security operatives in the town

This is coming months after an angry mob descended on a man who was also caught stealing panties and bras in Anambra state.

The young man was apprehended with the stolen items in Azia, Ihiala local government area of the state.