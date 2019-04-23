LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Two Warri Wolves players have been suspended by the management of the club over they termed ‘gross indiscipline’.
According to Lailas News, strikers Moses Omoduemuke and Erhire Felix are the players affected and they are currently on suspension.
In a statement signed by the CEO of the club, Etu Moses, the two players were suspended for two weeks without pay after they were caught bringing prostitutes to the team’s camp during an away game in Ogbomoso, Osun state.
The statement further state that the action of the two players is quite embarrassing and capable of truncating the team’s goal of being promoted to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) if not nipped in the bud.