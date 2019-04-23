LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Two Warri Wolves players have been suspended by the management of the club over they termed ‘gross indiscipline’.

According to Lailas News, strikers Moses Omoduemuke and Erhire Felix are the players affected and they are currently on suspension.

In a statement signed by the CEO of the club, Etu Moses, the two players were suspended for two weeks without pay after they were caught bringing prostitutes to the team’s camp during an away game in Ogbomoso, Osun state.