Shame!!!!MCP Plagiarized Hi5 Initiative

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The much touted Malawi Congress Party (MCP’s) Hi5 initiative is a copycat of African Development Bank (AFDB) Hi5 Initiative, it has been learnt.

MCP Leader Lazarus Chakwera has been riding on the Hi5 chant as MCP slogan in the campaign for the May 21 elections.

It has been confirmed that the Hi5 initiative was introduced by AFDB president Akwinumi Adesina in September 2015 during his inaugural speech as it aimed at improving quality life for African people.

On the other hand Chakwera’s Hi5 is grounded on servant leadership among others replacing the four cornerstones of the party.

Commenting on the matter a political observer Nyakuchena Ganda said it is very unfortunate for someone who is expected to lead Malawians showing a character of dishonest and it only shows that the party is lacking creativity.

“Don’t ask me what we should do with Chakwera. You have the power to vote. The question should be should we vote for a dishonest character or not?” asked Ganda

Plagiarism scandals are not new in African political parties.