Four operational vehicles of the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), were on ready impounded by the Sheriff,has established.This is due to ESCOM’s failure to abide to the court order to compensate some of its former employees who were unfairly dismissed.

According to the information The Maravi Post has, ESCOM was ordered to pay the said former employees on 3 May, 2017, by the Industrial Relations Court.

Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula, also confirmed about the development.

He said ESCOM failed to pay K85,680 000 to Mr. K. Kaphamthengo, and 23 others hence the court decision to impound its four vehicles.

“ESCOM failed to comply to the court order, hence the development,” said Mvula.

While adimitting that four of its are in the hands of the Sherriff, ESCOM spokesperson George Mituka, said that his organization plans to appeal against the decision.

He said his organization has not failed to abide to the court’s order.