Shiites burn US flag and caricature of President Trump in Abuja

Converged to protest at Wuse market junction, the Shiite members described the US and Israel as enemies and oppressors of the people of Palestine.

According to Abdullahi Musa who is the secret of the academic forum of the movement, the flags were burnt to show anger against the countries over their “oppressive tendency” against Palestine.

Lailas News online understands that burnt during the protest is the caricature of President Donald Trump which was doused with fuel before fire was set on it.

Also, three coffins wrapped in Palestine flags were displayed to signify the three children of Ibraheem El-Zakyzaky. The three children we’re killed during a protest in Zaria in 2015.

According to the Shiites, the protest was organised to drive home the demand for President Muhammadu Buhari to release Ibraheem El-Zakyzaky, leader of the group, to enable him seek medical attention.

The group vowed also vowed to keep up with the protest irrespective of the “intimidation” by the security agents.

The security operatives had on Friday morning mounted several roadblocks along Maraba-Abuja express way subjecting people to security checks.