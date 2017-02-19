Confirming the development, Mzuzu deputy spokesperson for the police Cecilia Mfune said the body was found without a head and some private parts.

She said the police were informed by Teleza Gzambo who was on her way to do Masaf piece work around morning hours.

“Gzambo was on her way to do Masaf piece work at Emvuyeni ,upon reaching Chipangano forest she saw alot of blood on the way and then followed the blood stains inside the forest,” said Mfune.

“She found the dead body just close to the path lying in cold blood with removed head and scrotum,” she added.

Mfune said the police visited the scene together with medical personnel immediately after receiving the report.

According to her, the cause of the death was excessive bleeding due to the decapitation of the head and removal of the scrotum with a sharp object.

Meanwhile no one has been arrested concerning the matter but the police are carrying their investigations.